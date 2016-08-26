 Contact Us | Jasarat Newspaper English

Contact Us

Syed House, I.I Chandigarh Road Karachi

Phone No: +92-21-32630391

Fax: +92-21-32629344

E-mail: [email protected]

www.jasarat.org

(11) Comments

  1. sarwat Iqbal

    I want to write in jasarat news paper in Sunday magazine (khawateen page) and auditorial. whats your requirement.

    Reply
  2. mahmood ahmed

    Re-launching of Jassarat web is commendable. However the news paper is no more accessible. An error code 404 appeared every time i tried. Kindly do something if possible.

    Reply
  3. shahabuddin ghauri

    Jasarat website is not working. We are unable to go through e paper and Jasarat magazine for the last two days. Why?

    Reply
    1. Usman

      Hello Mr. Shahabuddin Ghauri, We are thanking you for your feedback. From our end, the Jasarat website, E-papers (English and Urdu) and all magazines are perfectly working as we are continuously performing scrutiny in all aspects for its 100 per cent availability for all of our precious readers globally. It might be a problem of web link which you are asking to open on the browser. For your convenience, following below are web links to visit the sections: For Jasarat Website: (www.jasarat.org or www.jasarat.com) For Jasarat E-paper: (epaper.jasarat.org) For Jasarat English Digital Paper: (engepaper.jasarat.org) For Jasarat Friday Magazine: (friday.jasarat.org) For Jasarat Sunday Magazine: (sunday.jasarat.org) Feel free to ask questions, if you are still facing issues regarding the Daily Jasarat's website. From, Jasarat Web Team

      Reply
    1. Usman

      Hello Mr. Sumair Hakeem, We are thanking you for your feedback. The problem occurs when the cellular services or internet servers got choked for some individuals receiving the SMS. Feel free to ask questions, if you are still facing any issues regarding the Daily Jasarat's website.

      Reply
  5. naushad ramzan

    ONLINE JASARAT PARHNE MAI DUSHWARI HORAHI HAY ,SIZE CHHOTA KARDIA GIA HAY ,PLEASE DOBARA SIZE BARA KARDAIN,JASARAT PHELAY SEY BEHTAR HOGAIYA HAY ,MAZEED BEHTARI KI GUNJAISH MAUJOOD HAY Naushad Ramzan karachi wasti

    Reply
  6. Anjum Humayun

    salam main ny urdu literature mai masters kya karachi university sy or main chahti hu k mai jasarat mai apny post share kru to kindly tell mai k mjy is k lya kya krna hoga or kaha apny send kru.. shukria

    Reply
    1. Zubair Ibrahim

      u can send blogs in urdu. [email protected]

      Reply
    1. Usman

      You can send blogs on [email protected]

      Reply

