JI announces to end sit-in against K-Electric after talks with Sindh Governor

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi has announced to end the four-day sit-in staged outside Governor House against K-Electric for overbilling, unannounced load-shedding, charging of meter rents and bank charges after negotiations with Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair.

Announcing to end the sit-in, JI Karachi Chief Haifz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that if the demands were not met within 15 days, the JI will again stage sit-in on May 17.

He added that they had refused to hold any kind of talks with K-Electric. He further said that they had asked Governor Sindh to get the issues related to K-Electric resolved.

Earlier, addressing the sit-in Naeem had said they were not staging the protest for the sake of politics, rather for the rights of people of Karachi.

He alleged federal and provincial governments were patronizing the power utility which is involved in minting money from the consumers.

The JI leader also came down hard on National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for its failure to safeguard the interests of consumers.

Naeem-ur-Rehman said that the workers remained peaceful despite shelling and baton charges, adding that JI sit-in is for the public rights, as JI is protesting against load shedding and over-billing by K-Electric.