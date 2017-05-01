JI sit-in against KE enters third day

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami`s sit-in against K-Electric continued for the third consecutive day on Monday under the leadership of party`s city chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Monday.

In the camp established outside Governor House, Rehman demanded from the power utility to cease over-billing, fuel adjustment, double bank charges, meter rent and return back about Rs 200 billion to the people of Karachi.

Earlier, JI chief addressed the attendees of sit-in. The party also organised a ‘K-Electric Murdabad Cricket match’ last night. The party’s women wing also participated in the sit-in on Monday.

The female protesters reached the gate of Governor House but were stopped by police officers from entering. The female protesters then kept their bangles on the gate.

“We want the authorities to make up for the losses borne by [the people of] Karachi,” JI Karachi Ameer Naeem-ur-Rehman said while speaking to media on Sunday. “Load-shedding can end as the plant capacity is sufficient enough.”

He reiterated that the party wants K-Electric to put an end to over-billing. “The money that they have looted from people should be returned.”

The JI Karachi ameer said they were not protesting for the sake of politics.

From workers to students, everyone is upset with the load shedding, said JI Pakistan Ameer Siraj-ul-Haq while addressing the protesters Sunday night. “People in Karachi are fed up of load shedding.”

This government is not capable of solving problems, he claimed, adding that the government has no vision. JI is not a party that can be scared or bought, he added.

However, the spokesperson of K-Electric refuted the claims of over-billing.

The JI workers had protested a few weeks back over the same issue outside the head office of K-Electric. They had demonstrated in a unique way as the protesters had tethered bulls at the site, to represent the inefficiency of the Sindh and federal government and the power supply company.

“The power supply company has been making me run [from pillar to post] since the past seven years, to install a meter for my house,” a woman, who is a resident of Badar Commercial area in DHA, had told Geo News. “The builder has taken money from us but has not installed our meter, while the authorities suggest we make do with an illegal connection i.e. kunda.”