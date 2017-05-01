Imran vows to start tax collection from Politicians, Supports demands of Karachi Mayor

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehrik e Insaat Chairman Imran Khan Monday said that Panama Leaks case would change the history of Pakistan.

He vowed to bring the major defaulters in the tax net while the rate of taxes would be curtailed. “Tax recovery would start from Politicians when the PTI would come to power”, the PTI chief said while addressing a meeting of Traders here.

The PTI chief said the Supreme Court has declared FBR and NAB as failed institution. He said the FBR would not function properly unless it was made independent of government control. He said the PTI would introduce a tax culture and enabling environment where every one would be willing to pay.

“The more the tax increases the more incidents of theft and robbery will increase in the country,” he said, adding traders are not even ensured security in the country.

“The country cannot prosper, where traders are under constant threat of their children being kidnapped.”

He claimed that investment is coming into Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa and said that powers have been devolved at the lower level in the province.

He said the unemployment bomb will explode in the country one day because the unemployment ratio is at its peak. He criticised the government for excessive borrowing.

He said that Pakistanis purchased property worth Rs 800 billion in Duabi. He pointed out that people like model Ayyan Ali are taking bags full of the country’s wealth outside without any check.

Imran also compared the powers given to local bodies representatives in Karachi to those with their counterparts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying his government in the province has devolved powers at the village level and empowered the inspector general . He said it is a pity that IG Sindh police does not know that someone else has been appointed in his place.

While supporting the demand of Karachi Mayor for more powers to the local government institutions, he said the situation in the mega city would not improve unless the demands of the Mayor are met.

He said who ever political leader joins PTI in Sindh, cases are registered against him.

The PTI chief stressed the need for improvement in the functioning of Sindh police and said this would be possible if recruitments in the department are made on merit. He said IG Sindh Police also demanded powers exercised by his counterpart in Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa.

While talking about the work his party has done in KPK, Imran said Galiyat, near Abbottabad, has started to look like Europe.