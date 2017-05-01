Dar lauds budget preparations, stresses coordination among departments

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has expressed appreciation over the state of budget preparations, emphasizing continued coordination among all departments engaged in formulating the budget 2017-18.

The Finance Minister was chairing a meeting here on Monday to review preparations for the upcoming budget 2017-18.

Secretary Finance gave the meeting an update on the preparations, giving details of interaction with different stakeholders for seeking inputs and proposals for the budget. He said in accordance with instructions given by the Finance Minister, these inputs are being considered keeping in view available fiscal space and feasibility of the proposals.

The Minister expressed emphasized that the budget is being formulated to attain government’s objective of achieving sustainable and inclusive high growth which would enhance employment opportunities in the country.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for Pakistan delegation’s participation in the Asian Development Bank’s annual meeting being held in Pacifico Yokohama, Japan from 4-7 May 2017.

Senior officials of the Finance and Economic Affairs Divisions attended the meeting.