PM Nawaz approves Dawn Leaks inquiry committee recommendations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday approved the recommendations of the Dawn leaks Inquiry committee, withdrawing the portfolio of Adviser on Foreign Affairs from Tariq Fatemi.

A notification from the PM Office said that Rao Tehseen Ali, the principal information officer at the Foreign Ministry, will be proceeded against on the charges based on the report findings.

It added that the role of the editor of Dawn Newspaper, Zaffar Abbas, and reporter Cyril Almeida will be referred to the All Pakistan Newspaper Association (APNS).

The notification also said that the APNS will be asked to develop a code of conduct for the media, especially the print media.