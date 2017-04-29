Erdogan says no country fighting Daesh as effectively as Turkey

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that no country was fighting Daesh as effectively as Ankara.

Addressing here at Tumsiad on Saturday, Erdogan said that over 3,000 militants ahad been rendered ineffective across our border.

About presence of PKK in Sinjar, he said that Turkey knows what to do and when to do it, we may come there overnight all of a sudden.

Erdogan said that he would use his right and rejoin the AK party that he had founded on Tuesda.

The president said that we would turn Raqqa into the graveyard of Daesh.