DG ISPR dismisses govt notification on Dawn Leaks

By M. Khan -
81
RAWALPINDI: Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) addressing a press conference. ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Saturday that the government’s notification on Dawn Leaks was incomplete.

 The DG ISPR in a message posted to Twitter said that government’s notification was not in line with recommendations by the Inquiry Board.

He dismissed the government’s notification.

Earlier, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday approved the recommendations of the Dawn leaks Inquiry committee, withdrawing the portfolio of Adviser on Foreign Affairs from Tariq Fatemi.

 

Print Friendly
SHARE
M. Khan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY