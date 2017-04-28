Shahid Afridi declines PCB’s offer for farewell match

KARACHI: Former captain Shahid Afridi has refused an offer for a proper farewell from the Pakistan Cricket Board. The all-rounder had cited personal commitments as reasons for the refusal.

Shahid Afridi was offered a farewell event by Najam Sethi, chairman of PCB’s executive committee, during a meeting in Dubai on 23rd of April.

However, Afridi – thru a tweet on Friday – turned down PCB’s offer for the farewell, probably to close the chapter forever.

Following Afridi’s announced, Najam Sethi tweeted that the PCB would respect his decision and organise a grand farewell for him along with Misbah and Younis.