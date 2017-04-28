Imran Khan cannot even be offered Rs10: Sanaullah

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan cannot even be offered Rs10.

The minister was referring to the claim made by the PTI chief of being offered Rs10 billion for keeping mum on the Panama Papers case.

“These people want to foster their negative politics,” he said outside the Punjab Assembly while talking about the public gathering planned for Islamabad by Imran. “They want to close down cities and stand on containers to pressurise institutions.”

Lauding the Metro bus project, the minister said the public transportation system would not only benefit the people of Lahore but hundreds of thousands of others who will use the service.

“Lahore is an international city [hence] the Metro project is the need of the hour,” he maintained. “But some people do not understand this.”

He added that such people only want to cause hindrances so that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif cannot complete his projects.