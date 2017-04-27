Layyah: Man poisons himself, five children to death

LAYYAH: A man died Thursday morning after he consumed poison and gave the same to his five children in a village of Layyah, according to hospital sources.

According to the police, 30-year-old Tariq Mehmood poisoned his children and himself over domestic issues. The poisonous substance killed the children, one boy and four girls, who were between the ages of five and 12.

Mehmood’s brother, Hassan, who lived next door reported to the police when he found the children in an unconscious state and his brother throwing up around 5AM. The father and his five children were taken to the hospital, where doctors pronounced the children dead.

The father was in a critical condition. He was taken to a hospital in the district, but since his condition was critical he had to be shifted to Nishtar Hospital in Multan.

Police said initial investigation suggested that Mehmood was upset over domestic issues, which is why he took the step. He had divorced his wife last year, added the police.

Mehmood was working as a labourer is Layyah. Before that, he was a cook in Lahore.

The killing of children at the hands of parents over domestic issues or those related to the household is a common occurrence.

Earlier this year, an anti-terrorism court sentenced to death a woman for burning to death her daughter after she married out of her own choice.

The mother, Parveen, has confessed to burning her daughter alive. She was facilitated by her son.