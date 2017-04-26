Imran’s claim of hush money offer from PM should be probed: Sanaullah

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Wednesday said that the Chief Justice should take suo moto notice of the PTI chief’s claim that the prime minister had offered him Rs10 billion as hush money.

He said that the apex court should inquire from Imran of the person who offered him the money.

The minister said the person found guilty must be taken to the task.

The PTI chief has been insulting masses over the last four years, Sanaullah added.

On Tuesday, a claimed had surfaced in the media in which Imran said he was offered Rs10 billion by the prime minister as hush money.