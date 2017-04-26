Dar says no role of finance ministry in Panama JIT

WASHINGTON: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has that his ministry has no role in the Panama Leaks Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which will carry out a probe into funds used by the prime minister’s children to buy properties in London through offshore businesses.

Speaking during a news conference in Washington on Wednesday, Dar said that the Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the State Bank (SBP), representatives of have also been made part of the JIT by the Supreme Court, are independent and empowered to carry out the investigation.

Dar said that the recommendations made by the inquiry committee formed to probe Dawn Leaks will be implemented.

But the finance minister denied that the inquiry committee had recommended the removal from office of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi.

“From what I understand and the contents I have seen or read, it is not Tariq Fatemi’s resignation. It is perhaps about Fatemi’s change of portfolio,” he said.