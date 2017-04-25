LHC orders to remove blasphemous content from social media within four months

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday strictly ordered information ministry to remove blasphemous content from social media within four months.

Justice Athar Mahmood heard the case during which the petitioner told the court that profane material has not been deleted from the social media despite court’s directives. He said that it comes under contempt of court to not follow its orders and requested to remove such sacrilegious content immediately.

Subsequently, the court directed the concerned authorities including home and information ministries to submit report and erase the stuff in four months.

Earlier, Interior Secretary Arif Khan had informed Islamabad High Court (IHC) that Facebook management has removed 85 percent blasphemous content on the request of Pakistan. He told the court that at least three suspects were arrested in connection with the case whereas blasphemous content from their laptops and mobile devices was also recovered.

Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Dr. Mazhar Kakakhel submitted progress report in the court and informed that those bloggers who have escaped from the country would be brought back through red warrant.

Blasphemy is a criminal offence in the country and can carry the death penalty.