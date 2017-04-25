Anti-Erdogan campaign oversteps the bounds

At first, we felt that this was a passing phase when some people simply could not digest the fact that a leader with Muslim sensitivities was running Turkey, thus they opposed him. But then we realized that they purely did not want Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the enmity toward him was more fundamental.

For the past 10 years, President Erdoğan’s adversaries in the West have tried everything to push him out of office but every attempt has made him even more powerful.

Initially, the aim was to depose the government of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) by creating a political row over the election of Abdullah Gül as president. When this failed, with Gül not only being elected president but Erdoğan having his position further strengthened after he won the election in a landslide, the tactics used against him became even more vicious and threatening.

They tried to stage an uprising over an environmental dispute at Gezi Park in Istanbul, which turned into violent street incidents in Ankara and Istanbul.

Then there came a string of events as the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) started a campaign to defame the government and create an atmosphere of chaos that would eventually topple the government and Erdoğan.

They tried to prevent Erdoğan from being elected president in 2014 and failed badly. They tried to stall the AK Party government in the June 7, 2015 elections and nearly succeeded. The AK Party failed to win a majority to form a government on its own and was forced to enter a coalition government.

Their true face was displayed during this period as they felt the AK Party and Erdoğan were “finished” and piled on the pressure. Yet, it seems God was on the side of Erdoğan. The parties represented in Parliament failed to forge a coalition and thus early elections were held and the AK Party won a majority thus strengthening Erdoğan’s hand.

So the adversaries of Turkey decided to launch a coup through FETÖ to get rid of Erdoğan. FETÖ used its agents embedded in the military to stage a coup that first turned bloody and then failed as the Turkish people flocked into the streets and stood by Erdoğan.

Erdoğan realized that the system of government in Turkey was flawed and had to be reformed. So he lobbied to create a constitutional system and in the end the nation approved of it in a referendum on April 16. The approved changes in the Constitution will create a presidential system of government as of 2019. The Western adversaries of Erdoğan did everything to lobby against the changes and even banned Turkish ministers from campaigning for the changes and entering their countries.

The adversaries of Erdoğan do not only object to him running Turkey as an elected democratic leader but they feel he is a bad influence when he demands a just international system where the oppressed can raise their voice against the immense injustices they are subjected to.

Erdoğan cares for the oppressed, he tends to 3 million Syrian migrants in Turkey, and he sends massive aid to Africa to counter hunger and famine. He says the veto system at the United Nations Security Council has rendered the international body inoperative in solving international crises.

So they want him out!

Until now, they were saying this behind closed doors. Now they are so frustrated that some are spilling the beans openly. French professor Philippe Moreau Defarges had the audacity to demand Erdoğan should be assassinated during a TV chat on BFM. This is how their minds work.

Instead of trying to get rid of Erdoğan, some people in the West have to start making an effort to learn to live with him and try to understand and adopt his views on how to save the world and how to create a more just international order. They could also learn the true values of Islam, which is peace and co-existence.