Youths’ sacrifices will not go waste: Mirwaiz

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of Hurriyet forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has said that the sacrifices rendered by Kashmiri youth for the Kashmir cause will not be allowed to go waste and their mission will be accomplished at all costs.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who continues to be under house arrest, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that it was the collective mission and responsibility of resistance leadership and the people of Kashmir to honour and safeguard the sacrifices by staying firm on commitment towards the cherished goal of freedom, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The Mirwaiz denounced the use of brute force and unleashing of terror in Hayatpora, Chadoora, and adjoining areas by Indian forces on the people who were protesting against the killing of two youth.

He also castigated the puppet authorities for banning the launching ceremony to be held at Hyderpora of the book authored by the APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, on great poet and philosopher, Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He said that the puppet authorities were so sacred of the resistance leadership that they were not even allowing them to organize purely literary functions. He said that it was high time for Indian civil society and intellectuals to take a stand on such repression.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also flayed the arrest and slapping of draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) against a youth Ashiq Hussain of Maisuma. He said, “The lawless law was one more weapon in the arsenal of our oppressors to intimidate and crush us.”

The forum Chairman condemned the attack on five members of a nomadic family and forcibly snatching of their livestock by the cow vigilantes in Reasi district of Jammu and said that it reflected the growing immunity the rightwing Hindu organizations enjoyed under the present PDP-BJP regime.