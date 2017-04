TOKYO: Tokyo’s benchmark index rose 1.34 percent Monday morning as investors cheered news that market-friendly Emmanuel Macron is leading far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the French presidential race.

The Nikkei 225 added 249.49 points to sit at 18,870.24 by the lunch break, while the broader Topix index of all first-section issues rose 1.02 percent, or 15.24 points, to 1,503.82.