JIT: Corps Commanders Conference says Army will come up to SC expectations

RAWALPINDI: Corps Commanders Conference was held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The Operation Raddul Fasaad and formation of JIT, ordered by Supreme Court in the Panama case, were came under discussion in the meeting.

The conference said that Pak Army would come upto to the expectations of the Supreme Court with regard to the JIT to be formed to further probe the Panama case.

CCC at GHQ. “Institution, through its members in JIT shall play its due role in a legal & transparent manner fulfilling confd reposed by SC” pic.twitter.com/H9wRjrz7P1 — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) April 24, 2017

The conference pledged that Army through its members in the JIT shall play its due role in a legal and transparent manner fulfilling confidence reposed by the Supreme Court.