Gilani says sangh parivar has declared war against Muslims

ISLAMABAD: In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that Jan Sangh cadre has declared a war against Muslim community.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the attack on nomad herder family by cow vigilantes in Reasi district of Jammu region. He said that instead of containing these elements, New Delhi was backing them, KMS reported.

The APHC Chairman said that the BJP leader, Ram Madhav, visited Jammu and his recent threat statements signified that all these actions were pre-planned.

He said that the puppet administration would be responsible, if these events were not stopped forthwith and attackers arrested or else they would have to face the consequences.

Syed Ali Gilani said that while Indian forces were engaged in continued killings in the Kashmir Valley, the fanatics of Sangh Parivar had been deployed to harass and attack the Muslim community in Jammu region. He added that the Muslims in Jammu were being harassed on one pretext or the other since the inception of PDP-BJP regime.

“They are being evicted from their property lands, Masjids are occupied, their sheds and cottages are demolished and even their livestock looted,” he said.

The APHC Chairman deplored that instead of initiating stringent action against these swindlers and assailants, the puppet regime was acting as mute spectator.

He stated that these elements were hell-bent to compel the Muslim community for mass migration like that of 1947.

He maintained that the Muslims of Jammu would not be left at the mercy of these aggressors. “We are keeping a close vigil over the developments and will take necessary steps when needed,” he added.

Meanwhile, Syed Ali Gilani in a separate statement paid rich tributes to the two youth who were martyred by Indian troops at Hayatpora in Chadoora area of Badgam on Saturday.

He said that the Kashmiri youth were laying down their lives for a great case and putting a huge responsibility on the Kashmiris to honor these sacrifices and take the freedom movement to its logical end.

He said that Indian authorities were carrying out a systematic genocide in occupied Kashmir. He also talked to the father of one of the martyred youth, Mohammad Younus Ganai, and expressed solidarity with him.

Meanwhile, an APHC delegation comprising Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajudin, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Mohammad Yusuf Mujahid, Syed Imtiyaz Haider, Umer Aadil Dar and others visited Patrigam area of Budgam and condoled with the bereaved family of Younus Ganai.