Bale limps off in Clasico return

MADRID: Gareth Bale’s return from injury lasted just 37 minutes in Sunday’s El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona as he limped off to be replaced by Marco Asensio.

The Welshman was surprisingly included in Zinedine Zidane’s starting line-up after only returning to training on Thursday after missing Madrid’s last two outings with the recurrence of an ankle injury.

Bale missed three months earlier in the campaign after damaging right ankle ligaments.

However, it was his left ankle that appeared injured as he hobbled off with the score tied at 1-1.