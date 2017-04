KARACHI: Police have arrested 16 suspects during separate raids in the city late on Saturday night.

SP Baldia Asif Razzaq said 15 suspects, a fugitive who had escaped from ATC among them, were arrested during a raid in Saeedabad area. The escapee is identified as Gul Nawaz.

Separately, Frere police arrested one Yasin Ali and recovered four stolen motorcycles from his possession.