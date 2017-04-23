Govt reappoints Dr Irshad as FBR chief

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reappointed Dr Irshad, who had retired on Friday, as a FBR chairman.

In this connection, a notification has been issued here.

Dr Irshad has been reappointed for 66 days, the notification said and added that a summary has been sent to the prime minister.

Dr Irshad has been reappointed in view of the coming budget as a change of chairman may create problems in the preparation of the federal budget to be announced on May 26.

Dr Irshad Ahmad was appointed as secretary of the Revenue Division and chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in February.