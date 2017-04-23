Google doodle celebrates April 23 Children’s Day

Internet browser Google has designed a doodle to mark the 97th anniversary of April 23 National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.

In the doodle, each letter of the company’s logo is represented with a musical instrument held by a child while the letter “l” is a flagpole held by a little girl carrying the Turkish flag.

Every year, children from around the world come together in Turkey to enjoy Children’s Day celebrations and festivities in a hope that these memories of friendly atmosphere will contribute to a future of enhanced brotherhood and peace among nations.

The April 23 celebrations last for a week and focus on children after Atatürk, the first speaker of the parliament and the republic’s founder, dedicated the day to them as the nation’s future.

Also on the same day, the Grand National Assembly met for the first time in Ankara in 1920 during the War of Independence to lay the foundations for an independent, secular and modern republic.