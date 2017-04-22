Sindh Cabinet extends Rangers’ special powers

KARACHI: The Sindh Cabinet on Saturday decided to extend the special policing powers granted to the Rangers paramilitary force in Sindh for 90-days.

The Sindh Home Secretary will send a letter to the Secretary, Ministry of Interior requesting the extension of special powers. The powers will enable the paramilitary force to conduct raids against target killers, extortionists, extremists and kidnappers.

The special session was called by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah with the Rangers issues as the prime focus. The Rangers had submitted a report of their 6-month operations to the Sindh government.

The special policing powers granted to Pakistan Rangers Sindh in Karachi, for a period of three months, expired on Friday, April 14.