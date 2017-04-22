Fear and terror can be best countered through study of books: Siraj

ISLAMABAD: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that fear and terror could be best countered through the study of books.

He was talking to newsmen during his visit to the National Book Fair held at the Pak China Friendship Centre held here under the aegis of the National Book Foundation.

Sirajul Haq said that the advancement of any nation was closely linked to its love for books. He said that the Muslims had ruled the world for centuries and the secret of their success was their love for knowledge and books. However, when their love for the books grew weak, they had to face downfall.

The JI chief said that dictators and the kings had no love for books. In fact, he said, books gave the message of freedom and were the sign of victory.

Sirajul Haq said that Allah Almighty had, on one hand, sent His messengers to the world and on the other hand, revealed His Books. The very first revelation to the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in the Mount of Hira was “to Read, he added.

On the occasion, the JI chief presented a children’s book titled “Don’t tell a lie”, to the media men which had been gifted to him at the book fair.

He said that the main problem of the country’s politics, the government and the society at large was telling a lie and this was the mother of all evils. “If our leadership and the government give up telling a lie, the country can be put on the path of progress and prosperity and also made corruption free, he added.

Sirajul Haq also purchased some books while some others were presented to him as gifts.