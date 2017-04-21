This is Apple Watch NikeLab

Apple Watch is probably the best smartwatch on the market, because, well, it doesn’t have much competition. Microsoft’s Band is dead, and Android Wear devices are largely ho-hum. With that said, it only works with iPhone, making it a non-starter for most consumers. After all, the majority of smartphone users have Android devices.

If you are an iPhone user, and you still haven’t bought an Apple Watch, now might be the time. You see, Nike and Apple have collaborated on a new model of the wearable. Before you get too excited, the Apple Watch NikeLab — as it is called — is pretty much just the existing Space Gray Apple Watch Nike+ with a special black and white band.

“Last September, Apple and Nike introduced Apple Watch Nike+, the ultimate tool for anyone who runs, pairing exclusive Nike Sport Bands with Apple Watch Series 2. Today, the long-standing partnership continues with NikeLab — the company’s collaborative innovation platform — through the launch of Apple Watch NikeLab,” says Nike.

The sneaker-maker further explains, “The limited edition, neutral-toned Apple Watch NikeLab maintains the beloved features of its predecessor: deep integration with the Nike+ Run Club app, exclusive Siri commands, GPS, a two-times-brighter display and water resistance to 50 meters, all made possible by a powerful dual-core processor and watchOS 3. Apple Watch NikeLab is the ultimate style companion for those with a passion for running, whether emerging runners or marathon veterans.”