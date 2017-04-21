Chaos erupts in NA as opposition demands PM Nawaz’s resignation

ISLAMABAD: Chaos marred the session of the National Assembly on Friday as opposition parties decided to jointly confront the ruling party in the assembly and demand resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif following yesterday’s Panama Papers verdict.

Opposition leader Khursheed Shah demanded that the Prime Minister step down from his position. Rejecting the JIT, which the apex court ordered for further investigation into the money trail of the Prime Minister and his sons, Shah questioned how the team could probe transparently while the PM remained in power.

Speaking to media, Shah said the opposition was ready to fight the PML-N, both inside the Parliament and outside, and called on the nation to get ready for a protest call.

“We have always been in favour of positive politics,” Shah said. “We have been mocked by being called a friendly opposition, but we have always been with democracy.”

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Shaikh Aftab Ahmad, meanwhile, said Nawaz Sharif was the elected representative of the people of Pakistan and would not step down from his position.

Aftab Ahmad said all the political parties should honour the decision of the apex court and avoid creating hurdles in the path of investigation by the JIT.