A plan to sway US elections. What about Turkey’s?

Almost all the U.S. newspapers and websites carried the same headline: “Putin-linked think tank drew up plan to sway 2016 U.S. elections.”

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is not linked to any such think-tank. Rather, we thought it was not linked to think tanks, terrorist groups, and clandestine political parties. But as the saying goes in Turkish, “Don’t look at the titles, but the deeds.”

The OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) carries out election observations in member countries “to assess the extent to which elections respect fundamental freedoms and are characterized by equality, universality, political pluralism, confidence, transparency and accountability.” On paper, as all things on paper do, this definition looks so good; you applaud the intention and the hard work they must be putting in. The ODIHR seems the sole beacon of “democracy in action,” which is called “elections” and referenda.

We do not know yet what that “Putin-linked” Russian government think tank did to swing the 2016 U.S. presidential elections in Trump’s favor, but according to Reuters, they developed a plan “to undermine voters faith in the American electoral system.” President Putin has denied interfering in the U.S. election and Reuters’ news report only talks about “plans.” It may be true or not. So far it is just a series of claims.

But the Turkish people have been faced with a stark truth that European institutions are actually implementing a “plan.” They had already lost their faith in the European institutions, especially after the July 15 coup attempt; but the concerted effort to cast doubt on the last referendum on the constitutional reforms in Turkey really took the cake. The OSCE- ODIHR team tried to make a mountain out of a molehill and challenged the validity of all the ballots. Except the real friends of Turkish people, with the Russian and U.S. presidents, the leaders of Turkey’s European friends and allies have not yet called to congratulate President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the main source of government reformation from the parliamentary system to the presidential and prime minister, who was the force behind the successful campaign. They are said to be awaiting the final report of the OSCE- ODIHR team.

What a team! We can safely call them the representatives of the Qandil Mountains, where the terrorists of the PKK (the murderous separatist organization that took more than 36,000 innocent lives according to the Uppsala Conflict Data Program Department of Peace and Conflict Research of the Uppsala University) reside. So far, four members of the OSCE team have been documented as supporters of the terrorist organization or as the supporters of their “no” campaign. The PKK and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), the political arm of the outlawed PKK, asked the Kurdish people in Turkey to vote “no” to the constitutional change.

The members of the observer team participated in the HDP’s rallies, supported HDP and PKK activities in Germany, and participated in the support campaigns of the People’s Protection Units (YPG), an armed Kurdish militant group created by the PKK in the northern Syria region. They have such a record of being activists for the terror organizations that the Turkish government and the Supreme Board of Elections (YSK) cannot rely on their report.Why on earth does a European human rights organization send such people as their observers to Turkey in such an essential vote unless they are part and parcel of a conspiracy on this vital issue?

If a plan to sway the elections is important, then how about a plan to steal an election?