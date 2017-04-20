Supreme Court to announce Panama verdict today

ISLAMABAD: The day of judgement is almost upon us. All eyes are set on the Supreme Court, with barely hours left to go for a scheduled announcement in the Panama leaks case, which took the country by storm over a year ago.

At 2:00 PM today, the apex court will announce “not a short but a long detailed judgement” on the Panama Papers revelation that the prime minister’s children owned offshore companies dealing in millions of dollars in property transactions.

The case had drawn widespread media attention over the past year.

On Thursday, the apex court could take a range of steps. It could clear the prime minister, or order a further judicial commission of inquiry or even declare him ineligible to hold office, as it did in 2012 with then-Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani over a contempt of court case.