Govt loses moral authority to rule country after Panama leaks verdcit : Siraj

ISLAMABAD: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that after the Supreme Court judgment in the Panama leaks case, the government had lost moral authority to rule the country.

Talking to the media after the court verdict in Islamabad, he called upon the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to resign till the completion of the investigations against him. He said that in the light of the court decision, the Prime Minister should not exercise his official powers and the JIT should complete its investigation within the given period.

The JI chief noted that two of the learned judges of the apex court bench hearing the case had disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif while the other three had ordered for investigations against the ruling family by a JIT. He termed the court verdict a victory of the masses and a defeat of corruption.

Sirajul Haq said that the court verdict had given the masses great courage as the assets of the Prime Minister would be probed.

He recalled that the JI had begun its movement against corruption in 1996 and late Qazi Husain Ahmed had staged sit- in against corruption in the federal capital.

He reiterated his demand that all those who had invested their wealth in Off shore companies or those whose names had appeared in the Panama leaks should be brought to accountability.

He was sure that the nation would reap the fruit of the JI campaign against corruption. Moreover, he said, apart the Supreme Court, there was the court of the people and then there was the court of Allah Almighty and the rulers would have to face accountability.