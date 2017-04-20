Erdogan’s membership expected to bring new dynamism to AK Party

After a referendum victory for the “yes” campaign, the focus has already shifted toward how Turkey’s political parties will restructure themselves for a new challenge, namely the 2019 municipal and presidential elections. One of the major discussions, with regards to the reshuffle and restructuring, has been triggered by a provision in the amendments that would allow the president to become a political party member. Analysts have suggested that a Justice and Development Party’s (AK Party) membership invitation to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will bring new dynamism to the party’s structure.

In the meantime, AK Party officials saying that President Erdoğan will be invited to become a party member, has given way to the question of whether or not this will have a drastic effect on the party leadership and structure, and whether the party will hold an extraordinary congress, before the 2018 ordinary congress.

Commenting on the possibility of changes, Fahrettin Altun, a columnist with Turkish daily, Sabah, and Istanbul coordinator for the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) said, “The April 16 referendum, first of all, has turned a new leaf in Turkish politics.”

In Sunday’s referendum, the “yes” bloc, led by the AK Party and opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), claimed a win with 51.4 percent votes. This will see through the approval of an 18-article amendment to the constitution, which was battled by the “no” camp, led by the main opposition Republican People’s Party and the pro-PKK Democratic Peoples’ Party (HDP).

“With the new changes, President Erdoğan will be able to officially reestablish his ties with the AK Party, which is like a current that feeds off President Erdoğan’s vision, as such, this change will lead to a period of reforms within the party,” Altun said.