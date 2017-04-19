SC in Panama leaks case to give clear cut judgment that would win hearts of masses: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has expressed the hope that the Supreme Court, in its judgment in the Panama leaks case, would not merely give a piece of advice, but would deliver a clear verdict that would win the hearts of the masses and corruption would stand defeated.

Talking to the media outside the parliament house on Wednesday, he said the court itself had observed that its judgment would be remembered for years. Therefore, he said, he was sure that the court decision would be against corruption, the biggest ailment of the country.

He said that corruption and the country could not go together any longer. The country’s economy could not stand on its feet if corruption remained unchecked. He said the root cause of the prevailing economic crisis and the deprivations of the people was the loot and plunder of the ruling elite.

He said the financial terrorists moving freely in the country were far more dangerous than the militants hiding in the mountains. The financial terrorists were holding the two hundred million people as hostages and had driven them towards despair and despondence.

The masses, he said, were facing load shedding up to twenty hours per day in the current sizzling heat. The rulers had promised prompt end of load shedding in their election campaign but even after four years of their rule, the energy crisis remained unresolved.

Sirajul Haq also criticized the ruling party adds in the news papers and said that the government was carrying out its election campaign on public funds.

Earlier, Jamaat e Islami, Senator Sirajul Haq, had convened a high level meeting of the JI at Islamabad on Thursday morning to discuss the situation that may arise after the Supreme Court judgment in the Panama leaks case. JI central besides senior party leaders will attend the meeting.

The JI Chief, JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, and JI deputy chiefs Asadullah Bhutto and Mian Muhammad Aslam, will also reach the Supreme Court to personally hear the court’s historic decision.