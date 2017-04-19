Political temperature raises as SC set to announce Panama verdict tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The political temperature Wednesday reached its peak as both the PML-N and PTI leaders and workers have finalized plans to celebrate the judgment on Panamapapers if it goes in their favour.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan will announce the verdict tomorrow (Thursday) which was reserved on February 23. According to the cause list, the verdict will be announced at 2PM on April 20.

While posters have appeared on the main roads of Lahore, the political Fort of PML-N, supporting the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, workers and leaders of the party have also reached Islamabad to show their muscle power if the verdict is in favour of the Prime Minister and his children.

The wording of the PML-N posters say: “Qauid tera aik ishara hazir hazir lahu hamara” (Chief we are ready to shed our blood on your call).

The PTI leaders they would not lag behind and observe “Youm-e-Tashaakar” at Parade ground in Islamabad.

In view of the heightening of political temperature, and to avoid any clash between the political rivals, the authorities are ensuring strict security arrangements inside and outside the Supreme Court (SC) .

More than 500 policemen would perform duties inside the court whereas additional force will also be deployed outside. Six to eight officers will accompany every political party leader.

Sources said that 15 special passes would be issued to each party in the case while measures have been taken to bar the political activists to enter Red Zone area. Stern action has also been directed against those raising slogans in the premises of the Apex court.

On the occasion, unusual security would be given to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) head Siraj-ul-Haq and Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad who would be present in the court at the time of delivery of verdict.

Keeping in view the whole scenerio, Inspector General of Islamabad police summoned an important meeting to inspect the arrangements in the light of guidelines from SC registrar. The five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court concluded hearing the Panama Papers case on February 23, and reserved the final judgment. Headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, the larger bench comprised Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.