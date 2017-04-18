UK Prime Minister Theresa May seeks early election on June 8

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May announces on Tuesday she will seek early election on June 8.

May says she needs an election now because other parties are opposed to the government’s Brexit plans. She said that the government has a plan for Brexit that will allow the UK to regain control of its laws and borders.

The British prime minister said this is the right approach, but the other parties oppose it.

There should be unity in Westminster, but there is not, she says.

Theresa May says she is not prepared to allow her opponents to jeopardise the Brexit negotiations. If there is not an election now, game-playing will continue.

May says she has only recently come to this conclusion. She says she will move a motion in the Commons tomorrow proposing an election on 8 June.