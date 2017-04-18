SC to announce Panama Papers case on April 20

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan will announce the verdict of Panama Papers case on April 20, which was reserved on February 23.

On February 23, a five-member bench led by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that it will review all angles of the case in detail and then announce a verdict.

“It will be not be short-judgement but a long-judgement,” the bench maintained.

All eyes are on the verdict of the case which took 26 days of the Supreme Court.

The apex court is to let out whether Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is eligible to lead the nation or not.

Panama Papers had published a leak of documents belonging to Mossack Fonseca, a Panama-based law firm. The leak named over 400 incumbent as well as former leaders of the world who owned offshore companies which were interpreted by the commentators as means to stash wealth abroad.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s family; two sons and a daughter were named in the documents which were studied by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

Opposition parties in Pakistan saw the published documents as evidence of alleged money laundering done by the premier.