Quetta-bound Jaffar Express derails near Gujranwala, five bogies overturn

GUJRANWALA: Quetta-bound Jaffar Express derailed near Aimanabad in Gujranwala on Tuesday.

“The passenger train derailed from the tracks, following which five bogies overturned,” a Geo News staffer M. Nadeem said.

The train’s engine and three passenger coaches remained on the track while seven were derailed.

“Passengers are engaged in self-help activities as they await the arrival of rescue teams,” Nadeem said.

Earlier on March 28, at least two people were killed and 10 injured as Karachi-bound passenger train Shalimar Express collided with an oil tanker leading to a huge explosion late Monday night.