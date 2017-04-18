LCCI demands shifting industrial connections to Sui gas again

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Tuesday demanded the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to shift the industrial connections from temporary RLNG to the old Sui gas.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, LCCI President Abdul Basit, Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa and Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan said that a large number of members had approached the LCCI and complained that their industrial gas connections had been shifted to the RLNG for a specific period of time due to gas shortage with the assurance that they would be shifted back to the Sui gas after March 15, 2017.

Unfortunately even after lapse of the said date, the industrial connections had not been restored to the old Sui gas tariff, they claimed.

The LCCI office-bearers said that Pakistani merchandise were already facing tough challenge in the international market because of high input cost and they were in a dire need of a helping hand from the departments like SNGPL.

They said that RLNG was costly as compared to natural gas and industries could not afford to continue with costly fuel.

Moreover, they said, Sui Northern Gas had also started advance ad hoc billing, which must be stopped for benefit of the industry.