Imran terms Mashal Khan’s killing ‘defining moment,’ vows to punish culprits

SWABI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, has issued a strongly worded condemnation of the 23-year-old Mashal’s lynching on what has so far proven to be a baseless accusation.

“It has become clear during the investigation that Mashal never committed blasphemy. He was framed in a conspiracy and murdered,” Imran Khan said while addressing a press conference here Tuesday alongwith Father of Mashal.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan visited the house of Mashal Khan to offer his condolence to the slain student’s family on Tuesday.

“As a father, I can understand what Iqbal Khan [Mashal’s father] is going through. This was a cruel deed and they used the blasphemy law as an excuse.”

“I want to assure his parents that I will ensure justice for his death,” Imran Khan said.

“Whoever planned his murder and whoever participated in it will be punished and made an example of for future generations,” the PTI chief said.

“Even if the culprits are found to be from the PTI, they will be punished. We will not discriminate along party lines in pursuing this case,” Imran Khan said.

“The entire country saw what they did. Even animals don’t behave this way,” he added.

“We will take this as a lesson and make sure no one ever misuses the blasphemy law again to murder people again,” he added.

“All of Pakistan is united that those who committed this sin of murdering Mashal will be punished,” he said.

Khan pointed out that KP chief minister Pervaiz Khattak had ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident even before the Supreme Court took suo moto notice of the matter.

Khan reiterated that the law of the jungle cannot be allowed to prevail and said he had come to visit Mashal’s family to assure them that justice will be done.