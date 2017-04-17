World Bank predicts Pakistan economy to grow at 5.2% in 2017

ISLAMABAD: With growth prospects continuing to improve and inflation remaining contained, Pakistan economy would continue to grow at 5.2 percent in 2017, the World Bank (WB) predicted in its recent report.

“In Pakistan, economic activity expanded by 4.7 percent in 2016 and is expected to continue to grow at 5.2 percent in 2017,” said WB’s twice-a-year South Asia Economic Focus report.

According to the report, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects have supported construction activity, which is expected to stimulate industrial sector growth.

These projects should help accelerate growth in the domestic construction industry and increase electricity generation, the report said, adding that sustainable and inclusive growth and poverty reduction will require greater private sector investment and longer-term development of infrastructure.