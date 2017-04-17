Turkey’s highest electoral authority says disputed ballots are ‘legitimate’

Turkey’s Supreme Election Council (YSK) said in a statement on Monday that the disputed unstamped ballots are ‘legitimate,’ following complaints made by the opposition about their validity after the referendum results were announced late on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in Ankara, Sadi Güven, chairman of the electoral board, said that unstamped ballots and envelopes used in the referendum are ‘valid,’ adding that the decision to allow such ballots is not without precedent, citing incidents where the government approved unstamped envelopes in past elections.

Voters went to the polls Sunday to decide whether to approve changes to the country’s constitution that would usher in an executive presidency.

Unofficial results showed 51.41 percent voting “Yes,” while “No” gained 48.59 percent.

The “Yes” campaign was led by the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and supported by the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

The “No” camp was led by the main opposition party the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and supported by the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP).