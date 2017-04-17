Banks to receive Haj applications from today

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony will start receiving Haj applications under the government scheme from today (Monday).

Applicants would be able to submit their forms to designated banks until April 26 and the draw. The draw is scheduled for April 28.

Branches of Habib Bank Limited, United Bank Limited, National Bank of Pakistan, Muslim Commercial Bank, Allied Banks Limited, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited, Bank of Punjab, Bank Alfalah, Meezan Bank, and Habib Metro Bank will accept applications for pilgrimage.

Successful applicants will be informed through letters and text messages. Results of the balloting for successful candidates will also be available at www.mora.gov.pk and www.hajjinfo.org.