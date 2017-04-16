Security forces foil major terror bid in FATA

RAWALPINDI: Security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Kalaya, Orakzai Agency and Parachinar, Kurram Agency, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Sunday.

Rockets, prepared improvised explosive devices (IED), explosive, grenades, mortar bombs, different types of weapons, and communication equipment were confiscated in the operation conducted by security forces.

An ISPR press release stated that a Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Markaz established in underground tunnels in Kalaya, Orakzai Agency was destroyed during the operations that were launched on the basis of credible intelligence.