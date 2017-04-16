Rangers withdrawn from deployments in Sindh following expiry of special powers

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers personnel deployed in all areas including sensitive points across Sindh were summoned back to the headquarters following the expiry of their special policing powers in the province on April 14.

Patrolling, snap checking, and raids conducted by the paramilitary force were discontinued on Friday. However, Rangers continue to provide security to the governor, chief minister, judges, airports, and sensitive installations.

Presiding over a Sindh cabinet meeting at Bilawal House Karachi on Saturday, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discussed the extension of powers of Sindh Rangers among other matters.