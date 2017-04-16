Karachi, Lahore brightest in Pakistan on NASA’s new nighttime map

It has been half a decade since the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released an image of the Earth at night as viewed from the space. Yet its newest revelation shows us that Pakistan’s two major cities – Karachi and Lahore – are two of the brightest spots in the country.

On the Eastern side, New Delhi is quite the illuminated location in India.

Being a reflection of sorts of ourselves and our activities, of what our planet’s condition is at present, the agency’s latest project – with its first step being a video clip posted by the Goddard Space Flight Center – aims to take it further by collecting and analyzing daily images that will help understand tracking the change humans are making on the Earth.

ed by scientist Miguel Román, the team at Goddard has been using newer, more advanced methods to improve the quality of images taken. It comes as part of the collaboration between NASA and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), wherein a satellite called Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (NPP) carrying the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) was launched.