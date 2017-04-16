I cannot put ‘yes’ and ‘no’ votes in the same equation: President Erdogan

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said that he cannot equate “yes” and “no” votes of the charter referendum in the same equation, but stressed that he will appreciate “no” voters.“I appreciate those who say ‘no’ (to constitutional amendments) but I cannot put ‘yes’ and ‘no’ in the same equation. How can they be on the same scale? We appreciate them and that is another issue. Why? Because this is democracy,” Erdogan told a rally here.

“Sunday will be a turning point in the fight against terrorist organizations. We will finish what we started on July 15 this April 16” he said.

“Tomorrow is very important, you must absolutely go to the polls,” Erdoğan urged the crowd.

“Don’t forget that the vote is our honor.” he said.

The president also criticized main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), claiming that its members do not know why they oppose the changes.

“We are offering a very important governance system to our nation both for its future and the future of children with the constitutional amendment. Note that those who oppose the changes are not making any offer. They are thinking that saying no to everything is politics and they are talking nonsense for that they do not know to what they say no,” he said.

He called on “yes” voters to make a reform in the referendum and that it will drive the West and “terrorists” crazy.

“Let’s make such a reform tomorrow altogether that the West and terrorists will go crazy. But the noble sons of this nation should together celebrate. I am feeling that celebration in my heart right now,” he said, adding that “yes” votes will be a lesson for the West.