Get free update if you have a broken iPad 4

If you have a broke down iPad 4, then this offer is for you. According to an internal memo obtained by 9to5Mac, Apple’s has been telling repair staff at Apple Stores and authorized service providers that fourth-generation iPads brought in for servicing may be swapped out with an iPad Air 2.

Stock for the iPad 4, which came out in 2012, is running out, and the parts needed to repair broken iPad 4s are low as well. So instead, here’s an iPad Air 2!

The offer actually seems like a generous move by Apple and is actually a big upgrade if you’re one of the lucky users getting an iPad Air 2 in place of your busted iPad 4.

Though the iPad Air 2 was recently discontinued and replaced with the new iPad, it’s still better than the iPad 4 in all ways.

The design is slimmer and lighter, it’s got faster performance, the display has an anti-reflective coating with loud speakers.

The cameras are way better, and it also has a Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

Another amazing news is that the affected customers will also see a storage bump to either 32GB or 128GB, for their respective 16GB and 64GB iPad 4’s.

There’s no guarantee that an Apple Store or authorized service provider will replace your unserviceable iPad 4 with an iPad Air 2 (your local store might have plenty of iPad 4 replacements in stock) but it probably wouldn’t hurt to check, especially if your device is damaged and needs repairing. We can call it a luck of the draw.