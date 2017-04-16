Bottas ends Hamilton’s pole run in Bahrain

MANAMA: Finland’s Valtteri Bottas took his first Formula One pole position at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday with a sizzling lap that ended Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton’s bid for a seventh in a row.

Triple world champion Hamilton qualified alongside, a mere 0.023 – or 17 centimeters – slower than Bottas’s time of one minute 28.769 seconds but with everything still to play for on Sunday.

That clinched the first front row lockout of the season for the reigning champions after two races with Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel splitting the Silver Arrows.

Hamilton, joking and laughing in a later news conference, appeared delighted for Bottas and offered a warm handshake to a man who left China last weekend with his mind in turmoil after a costly mistake behind the safety car.

“Firstly, a big congratulations to Valtteri. He has been working so hard, gelled so well with the team and today he was just quicker, he did the better job and hats off to him,” said Hamilton.

“That’s how close I think qualifying should always be. It forces us all to be more on the limit.”

“For sure, it feels good,” said Bottas, the first Finnish driver to secure a pole position since Hamilton’s then-team mate Heikki Kovalainen for McLaren at the 2008 British Grand Prix, 168 races ago.

“It’s my first pole in my career in my fifth season in F1 so it took a few years but hopefully it’s the first of many for me,” he added.