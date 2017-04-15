India puts all bilateral talks with Pakistan on hold over Kulbhushan Jadhav: Indian media

KARACHI: The Indian government has decided to put all bilateral talks with Pakistan on hold over the death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian media reported Saturday.

Talks between the DGs of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and Indian Coast Guard, which were scheduled to start on April 17, were postponed.

“Postponement of talks has been conveyed to the Pakistani side. No new dates decided as yet,” a government source told CNN-News18.

According to Indian media outlet CNN-News18’s sources, water secretary level talks are also on hold as India did not communicate acceptance of dates proposed by the Pakistan side. Pakistan proposed talks in April-end.

“Pakistan’s attitude towards Jadhav is condemnable. Consular access was denied to the India High Commission which is a violation of human rights. We will try to serve justice to Jadhav. We will raise this on an international forum and discuss with leaders of other nations,” said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Madhav.