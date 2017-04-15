Dr Asim allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday allowed Dr Asim Hussain to leave Pakistan for two weeks to get medical treatment abroad.

The court permitted the former minister to leave the country following the submission of Rs2 million as surety and ordered him to return to the country within two weeks.

Earlier this month, Dr Hussain, who was arrested by the Rangers on August 26, 2015, was released after 19 months of incarceration.

A request to remove Former Petroleum Minister Dr Asim Hussain’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) was filed in the Sindh High Court on April 12.

Dr Hussain’s lawyer requested the SHC to allow his client to travel abroad for a surgery for his back ailment.

According to the petition filed in court, a medical board advised the former minister to travel abroad for treatment. The petition further stated that Dr Hussain took an appointment with a doctor based in London for April 20 and any delay in treatment might further deteriorate his health.