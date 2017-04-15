Departmental store warehouse catches fire in Karachi’s Clifton

KARACHI: Fire erupted in a departmental store’s warehouse early Saturday afternoon here in the Clifton area, police said.

The warehouse is located on the backside of the undisclosed departmental store, police said, adding that no one is inside the store at present.

Police also mentioned that three fire tenders are trying to put out the flames.

Five fire-related incidents have been reported in April in various cities of Pakistan, including Lahore and Multan, and three of these were in Karachi.

On Thursday, a fire broke out in a part of the government barracks near Sindh Assembly in Karachi, damaging the film and communication department’s record room; it was later successfully doused.

Another inferno accident took place on Monday when flames engulfed a wood warehouse in the city’s main Saddar area. About 15 fire tenders and three water browsers were used to extinguish the fire.